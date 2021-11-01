Catonsville and Arbutus area crime logs for Oct. 21-26

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County police:
Westchester Avenue, 2100 block, 21228. 3 p.m. Oct. 26. Baseballs and tools stolen from a shed.
Leeds Avenue, 4900 block, 21227. 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24. A suspect cut a hole in a window screen at a victim’s residence and attempted to manipulate the door handle. The suspect was arrested on the scene.
Michele Court, 3300 block, 21227. 12 p.m. Oct. 24. An unknown suspect entered a victim’s residence and stole prescription medication along with other items.
Benson Court, 1400 block, 21227. 9:40 p.m. Oct. 21. Two unknown armed suspects approached a victim, robbed him of his property and fled the location on foot.