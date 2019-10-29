One man has been charged after he and two other suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim at gunpoint outside a Baltimore bar on Oct. 21, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.
Quevin Romero, 25, of Glen Burnie, was arrested and charged with possessing a loaded handgun in his vehicle after being located by police in the area shortly after the alleged assault Oct. 21, according to court records.
At approximately 1 a.m., county police responded to a witness report of an armed robbery outside the Borderline Bar and Grill, at 3306 Washington Blvd., according to a county police spokeswoman.
The incident “sounds like a verbal altercation that escalated,” said Natalie Litofsky, police spokeswoman.
Three suspects engaged the victim, an adult male, in a verbal altercation, according to the report, before one aimed a gun at the victim’s head and another “punched the victim in the face,” Litofsky said.
The three assailants allegedly stole the victim’s wallet, pants, socks and shoes before fleeing on foot, according to police. Police found Romero and the other two suspects matching the witness’ description in the area and they were subsequently arrested. The other two suspects hadn’t been charged as of Friday afternoon.
Police found two guns, a magazine and ammunition in Romero’s vehicle, Litofsky said. Some items stolen from the victim, who sustained minor injuries, were recovered at the scene, she said.
Romero was released on his own recognizance Oct. 22, according to court records.
WILKENS PRECINCT
Elizabeth Avenue, Halethorpe, Oct. 19, 1:29 a.m. Pedestrian struck by car after verbal argument; non-life-threatening injuries sustained.
Baltimore Street, Baltimore, Oct. 19, 11:45 a.m. Four bicycles stolen during break-in.
Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, Oct. 20, 4:20 a.m. Attempted burglary of Family Dollar ATM.
Sulpher Spring Road, Baltimore, Oct. 20, 12:45 a.m. Tow trucks stolen from Beltway Cos. during break-in.
Hollins Ferry Drive, Baltimore, Oct. 22, 3:40 p.m. Man arrested and charged in trespassing, destruction of property and burglary of residence.
Maple Drive, Catonsville, Oct. 23, 9:05 p.m. Bicycle stolen from porch.
Hollins Ferry Road, Halethorpe, Oct. 23, 10:44 p.m. Televisions, food and household items stolen from Savemart.