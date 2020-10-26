Man breaks into Edmondson Avenue home: Catonsville and Arbutus area crime

An assailant broke down the door of an Edmondson Avenue home in Catonsville on Oct. 17 but didn’t take anything, according to Baltimore County Police.
At 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, a man forced his way into the woman’s home in what police said was an assault, according to crime briefs posted to the county’s Precinct News website.
Police reports don’t specify what kind of injuries, if any, the woman suffered, and she did not seek medical treatment, said Natalie Litofsky, police spokeswoman.
The homeowner fled into her bedroom and locked the door, and the man left at an unknown time.
In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local police reports.
Alma Road, 2300 block, 21227. Oct 18, 2:30 p.m. Attempted break-in at First Baptist Church of Lansdowne.
Fredonia Court, 1000 block, 21227. Oct. 21, 1:09 a.m. Handgun fired into occupied home.