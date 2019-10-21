A manager of a Halethorpe AutoZone was robbed by an armed suspect Oct. 16, according to police.
Approximately $1,000 was stolen from the registers at Autozone, 3311 Washington Blvd., police records show. The unknown male robber fled on foot toward 3306 Washington Blvd., according to the report.
Two other employees and at least one customer were in the store around 7:20 p.m., but did not witness the robbery, Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
Baltimore County’s robbery and crime lab units responded to process the scene. A county canine unit also arrived but “was not able to pick up any leads” as to which direction the suspect fled, Litofsky said.
Apartment burglary nets $4,000
An apartment in Meadow Lane Apartments in Baltimore was burglarized Oct. 11, with $4,000 stolen , according to police reports.
Sometime between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., an area business owner said the cash was stolen from his apartment on Alan Drive through forced entry that damaged his front door, according to Baltimore County Police spokesperson Natalie Litofksy.
Litofsky declined to name which business the victim owned, but said “their business does a lot of cash transactions.”
It is not clear if the incident is related to a string of home burglaries of business owners who “work in cash-heavy businesses” that have occurred in the past year, Litofsky said.
A police investigation is continuing.
WILKENS PRECINCT
Norfren Road, Baltimore, Oct. 10, 10:30 p.m. Vehicle vandalized.
North Prospect Avenue, Catonsville, Oct. 11, 10 p.m. Items stolen from residence’s porch.
Edmondson Ridge Road, Catonsville, Oct. 12, 12:43 a.m. Blanket stolen from residence’s porch.
Raven Drive, Halethorpe, Oct. 13, 1 a.m. Wallet and keys stolen from home through open window; 2012 Black Lincoln MKZ stolen.
Lansdowne Road, Baltimore, Oct. 14, 4:24 a.m. Several prescription drugs stolen from Wye Oak Pharmacy through forced entry.
Hammonds Ferry Road, Halethorpe, Oct. 13, 11:25 p.m. Cash, tobacco products stolen from Circle K convenience store.
Southwestern Boulevard, Oct. 13, 11 p.m. Air-conditioner parts stolen from US Fuel; window damaged.
Poplar Avenue, Arbutus, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Vacant home burglarized; pipe damaged.
Cromarty Road, Baltimore, Oct. 15, 1:31 p.m. Shed and trailer broken into.
Highview Road, Halethorpe, Oct. 15, 10:23 a.m. Attempted break-in; suspect arrested and charged with two counts of burglary.
Latest Catonsville
Birch Avenue, Oct. 17, 3:59 p.m. Bicycle stolen from residence but later recovered.