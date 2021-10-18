Catonsville & Arbutus area crime log for Oct. 6-12

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County Police:
Annapolis Road, 4000 block, 21227. 4:16 p.m. Oct. 12. Two suspects, one implying a gun, entered a business, stole liquor and then fled. Both suspects involved were located and placed under arrest.
North Twin Circle Way, unit block, 21227. 10:15 a.m. Oct. 11. A victim observed two unknown suspects attempting to remove her screen. When she confronted them, they stated they were looking for her friend and left once she said he was not there.
Wilkens Avenue, 4600 block, 21229. 10:15 a.m. Oct. 8. A suspect threw a brick through the glass door of a location, stole cash and then fled on foot. The suspect was arrested.
Melvin Avenue, 200 block, 21228. 12:23 a.m. Oct. 8. An unknown suspect broke a window to gain entry into a location, rummaged through items and stole a donation box containing cash.
Baltimore National Pike, 5200 block, 21229. 7:40 p.m. Oct. 6. An unknown suspect broke the front window at a location using a brick to gain entry, grabbed the cash register and exited the location.
Edmondson Avenue, 6100 block, 21228. 1:47 p.m. Oct. 6. Two unknown suspects entered a location, one purchased items and the other approached the counter, displayed a note and demanded money. A victim refused and the suspects left in a vehicle.