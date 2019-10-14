A truck parked outside a Halethorpe resident’s home was damaged and defaced with a racial slur, according to Baltimore County Police Department reports.
An African-American resident of the 3100 block of Ryerson Circle said that sometime between 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and noon Oct. 3 a pickup truck owned by a family member was broken into and all its windows were smashed, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
A misspelled racist slur was carved into the truck’s paint, seemingly with a key, Litofsky said. The car was parked behind the resident’s home on Ryerson Circle.
The homeowner had parked the vehicle there, but it belonged to someone else, Litofsky said.
The truck’s radio and some power tools left inside were taken, she said.
The homeowner told police he had not experienced previous incidents that may be related to the vehicle’s defacement, but said recently someone “shouted a racial slur at him while trying to go around the vehicle he was parking,” according to Litofsky, who added that there was no way to know if the encounter was related.
The resident could not remember when the previous incident took place, according to reports.
The resident, whose name was redacted from police reports, did not hear anything suspicious at the time of the incident. No witnesses were immediately located.
Police are following up with neighbors to narrow the timeline of the incident, which is being classified as bias-related destruction of property, Litofsky said.
WILKENS PRECINCT
Suter Road, Baltimore, Oct. 4, 10 p.m. Car owner robbed at gunpoint.
Leeds Trail, Halethorpe, Sept. 29, 10 p.m. Two bicycles stolen from yard.
5th Avenue, Halethorpe, Oct. 6, 12:49 a.m. Attempted burglary of television.
Elm Ridge Avenue, Baltimore, Oct. 6, 12:40 p.m. Bicycle stolen.
504 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, Oct. 7, 2:50 a.m. Royal Farms cashier robbed of $70 at knifepoint.
4200 Annapolis Road, Halethorpe, Oct. 5, Food and laptop stolen from Baltimore Highlands Elementary School.
Edmondson Avenue, Carroll, Oct. 7, 6:45 p.m. Cash, iPhone and 4 grams of marijuana robbed from victim at gunpoint.
New York Avenue, Baltimore, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. Package stolen and damaged from home porch; three juveniles charged.
Lincoln Avenue, Arbutus, Oct. 6, 11 p.m. Keys to a four-wheeler stolen from storage trailer.
Bishops Lane and Bloomingdale Avenue, Catonsville, Oct. 10, 5 p.m. Approximately $510 worth of items stolen from home; victims sustained minor injuries.