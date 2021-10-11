Catonsville and Arbutus area crime log for early October

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County Police:
Edmondson Avenue, 2300 block, 21228. 2:55 p.m. Oct. 4. An unknown suspect assaulted a victim before stealing his shoes.
Baltimore National Pike, 5200 block, 21228. 7:40 a.m. Oct. 4. An unknown suspect broke the glass to the front door of a business and stole cash from the registers.
Annapolis Road, 4600 block, 21227. 6:33 a.m. Oct. 4. An unknown suspect threw a brick through the front door of a business and entered, but did not get any items from the location.
Park Drive and Glenrose Avenue, 21227. 12:32 a.m. Oct. 3. Three victims were approached by a suspect who brandished a weapon and robbed them of a cellphone and money.
3rd Avenue, 300 block, 21227. 3:30 a.m. Oct. 2. An unknown suspect pried open a screen to gain entry into a screened-in porch.