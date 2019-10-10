Two suspects were arrested at the scene of a brawl involving at least two dozen people in a parking lot on Lakebrook Circle on Sept. 26, according to a Baltimore County police spokeswoman.
Halethorpe resident Casesh Cobb, 22, was charged with first-degree assault, intent to injure with a dangerous weapon and other offenses. Ronnisha Harris, 29, of Catonsville, was also arrested and charged with first-degree assault, intent to injure with a weapon and other offenses.
A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to the Wilkens police precinct after being hospitalized for a stab wound, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said. She has not been charged in relation to the incident, according to court records.
Cobb had a knife on her person at the time of her arrest; Harris was also armed, but police reports did not specify with what kind of weapon.
Responding to a report about a large fight at 2910 Lakebrook Circle, just after 11:30 p.m., an officer arrived to find “two groups of about 10 people each” in a physical altercation, Litofsky said.
From the incident report, Litofsky surmised those involved were “mostly, if not all” women who knew each other and had a personal dispute, she said.
Cobb is currently being held without bond, according to court records. Those records also show Harris was released by a judge Monday.
WILKENS PRECINCT
Smith Avenue, Baltimore, Sept. 23, 5 p.m. Numerous tools stolen from garage.
Songbird Circle, Baltimore, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. Robbery attempted with crowbar.
5762 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, Sept. 28, 3 a.m. Cash and several items stolen from Tobacco and Cell Phone Repair.
Newburg Avenue, Catonsville, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m. Birdbath stolen from front yard of home.
4th Avenue, Halethorpe, Sept. 28, 5 p.m. Bicycle stolen from home yard.
Claridge Avenue, Baltimore, Sept. 28, 7:20 p.m. Home damaged in forced entry and attempted burglary of safe.
5860 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, Sept. 30, 11:32 p.m. Attempted break-in at Liquor Depot.
Oella Avenue, Baltimore, Sept. 30, 10 p.m. Three six packs of beer stolen from The Breadery during break-in.
26 1st Avenue, Halethorpe, Oct. 2, 5 p.m. Property defaced with toothpaste; autographed photo of Baltimore Ravens player stolen.
12 Apple Tree Court, Catonsville, Oct. 3, 4:50 p.m. Camera, computer and other items worth a total of $2,790 stolen from vehicle.