Arbutus Walmart employee threatened with knife by shoplifter: Catonsville and Arbutus area crime

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 28, 2020 7:00 AM

Baltimore County police are investigating after a woman stole multiple electronics and other items from an Arbutus Walmart and threatened an employee with a kitchen knife before fleeing in a vehicle, according to police reports.

The employee stopped the woman to check her receipt as she attempted to leave the Walmart in the 3600 Block of Washington Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 20.

When the woman failed to produce the receipt for her items, which included a Soundbar sound system, a trash can and other merchandise, the employee directed her to go back to the register to confirm a receipt was issued, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.

The woman instead “took a kitchen knife off her person” and threatened him, Litofsky said.
He sustained no injuries, according to reports.

The suspect then fled with the merchandise in a car that was waiting outside after the employee allowed her to leave.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, Litofsky said.

In other police and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police reports.

Leeds Avenue, 4300 block, 21229. Sept. 18, 2:40 a.m. Cigarettes stolen from Gulf convenience store.

Baltimore National Pike, 5800 block, 21228. Sept. 18, 9:09 a.m. Man robbed at motel.

Frederick Road, 900 block, 21228. Sept. 19, 1 a.m. Attempted burglary of Shell gas station.

Edmondson Avenue, 5300 block, 21228. Sept. 19, 3 a.m. Attempted break-in at Westway Liquors.

Bero Road, 3000 block, 21227. Sept. 19, 10:25 p.m. Man robbed, home burglarized.

Highview and Hooper avenues, 21229. Sept. 19, 7:39 p.m. Man robbed of cash at gunpoint.

Hollins Ferry Road, 3900 block, 21229. Sept. 20, 10 p.m. ATM, cash, cigarettes and other items stolen from King Dollar.

Wilkens Avenue, 4600 block, 21229. Sept. 21, 5 a.m. Cash, safe stolen from Wilkens Liquor Store.

Bero Road, 3000 block, 21227. Sept. 21, 7 a.m. Handgun, stun gun stolen from safe.

Hollins Ferry Road, 3900 block, 21227. Sept. 21, 6:05 p.m. Man assaulted, carjacked.

Hollins Ferry Road, 3900 block, 21227. Sept. 22, 8 p.m. Motorcycle stolen from driver.

Illinois Avenue, 3000 block, 21227. Sept. 24, 4 a.m. Lawn equipment stolen from shed.

Wilkens Avenue, 4100 block, 21229. Sept. 24, 10:22 p.m. Baby formula stolen in break-in.

