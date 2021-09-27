Catonsville and Arbutus area crime log for Sept. 11-22

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County Police:
Baltimore National Pike, 6300 block, 21228. 5:46 p.m. Sept. 22. An unknown suspect attempted to steal a victim’s bag from her, but was unsuccessful.
Washington Boulevard and Robert Young Way, 21227. 4:53 p.m. Sept. 20. A victim was waiting to meet someone when a known suspect approached him, entered his vehicle and allowed a friend to enter the back seat. The suspect in the back assaulted him, while the other suspect reached into his pockets and took his wallet and phone. Both suspects then fled in different vehicles.
Washington Boulevard, 3700 block, 21227. 8 a.m. Sept. 20. A victim heard someone touching the window air conditioning unit and then the doorknob. The victim opened the door and observed the suspect who then left.
Hammonds Ferry Road, 2600 block, 21227. 8 p.m. Sept. 18. An unknown suspect entered a business, ransacked the front counter, stole currency from the cash register and stole a van belonging to the business.
Leeds Avenue, 4900 block, 21227. 9 p.m. Sept. 12. An unknown suspect gained entry into a location in attempt to steal items.
Baltimore National Pike, 5700 block, 21228. 5:25 p.m. Sept. 11. An unknown suspect attempted to steal merchandise from a location and then attempted to assault two people.