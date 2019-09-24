Three arrested after armed robbery in Catonsville parking lot: Arbutus and Catonsville area crime

Three people have been arrested after allegedly robbing a man who was sitting in his car in Catonsville at knifepoint, according to police records.
Police said an adult male was sitting in his car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at 405 Frederick Road in Catonsville on Sept. 16 when shortly before 2 p.m. a woman came up to his vehicle and asked for directions.
While the victim was pulling out his phone to show the woman a map, police allege a male suspect walked up to the vehicle and struck the victim “a few times with his fist." Another suspect had a knife, but it does not appear that anyone used the weapon, police said.
The man was robbed of his wallet, cellphone and a Nintendo Switch gaming console he was playing at the time, police said.
Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said the three suspects tried to flee the area, but the vehicle they attempted to use was inoperable. Litofsky said the three suspects were arrested “basically immediately” because people nearby had called 911. She said it did not appear that the victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries, but she was not certain.
Police identified the three suspects as Edward Eric Becker III, of Portland, Maine; Eric Rondell Downey, of no fixed address; and Dana L. Sweet, of Bethel, Connecticut.
All three face armed robbery and related charges and are being held without bond.
In other police and crime news, the following incidents are compiled from local police reports.
Hillside Road, unit block, 21228. Sept. 19, 8 p.m. Warrant issued for adult male suspect after barricade situation in which police commands were ignored.
Oella Avenue, 400 block, 21228. Sept. 17, 9:23 p.m. Loaf of bread and six pack of beer stolen from The Breadery.
Edmondson Avenue, 6100 block, 21228. Sept. 17, 3:46 a.m. Front door of Crown gas station shattered with a rock; nothing stolen.
Edmondson Avenye, 1900 block, 21228. Sept. 14, 10:20 p.m. Flag stolen from outside Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Kelfield Drive, 1100 block, 21227. Sept. 14, 3:19 p.m. Packages reported stolen from two homes.
Hammonds Ferry Road, 2700 block, 21227. Sept. 14, 3:55 a.m. Unsuccessful break-in attempt at Charm City Used Cars.
Hollins Ferry Road and Hammonds Ferry Road, 21227. Sept. 13, 11:12 a.m. Summons issued after man yelled racist slurs while striking woman’s vehicle with his fists.