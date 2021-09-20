Catonsville and Arbutus area crime log for Sept. 8-11

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County Police:
Wilkens Avenue, 4000 block, 21227. 4:06 a.m. Sept. 11. Police were dispatched to a business for a second degree burglary and arrested suspects on the scene.
Johnnycake Road, 5600 block, 21207. 4:55 a.m. Sept. 10. Two unknown suspects used a rock to break glass to gain entry into a business and stole money from the tip jar.
Frederick Road, 400 block, 21228. 12:46 a.m. Sept. 10. An unknown, armed suspect walked into a business, took money and fled.
Baltimore National Pike, 5200 block, 21228. 2 a.m. Sept. 8. An unknown suspect threw a cinder block through the front door of a business and stole cash from the registers.
Maiden Choice Lane, 1000 block, 21229. 1:30 a.m. Sept. 8. An unknown suspect approached and assaulted two victims, attempted to take the victim’s property after the assault and left in a vehicle with three other suspects.