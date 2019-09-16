Catonsville and Arbutus crime: McDonald’s in Lansdowne robbed at gunpoint

Two men entered the McDonald’s in the 3200 block of Washington Boulevard in Lansdowne on Sept. 8, just after 9:30 p.m. They displayed guns and ordered employees behind the counter so they could open the cash registers, according to police reports.
The two men, who had concealed their faces, stole $1,969 in cash before leaving the restaurant on foot, police said. Customers were inside the restaurant at the time, police said.
Aviation and canine units were used to search for the suspects, but without success, according to police.
No distinct suspect descriptions were available.
Police are also investigating a series of armed robberies in the Halethorpe area that may be connected. Those incidents are summarized below.
In other police and crime news, the following is compiled from local police incident reports.
McDowell Lane and Virginia Avenue, 21227. Sept. 10, 10:30 p.m. A woman and four children robbed at gunpoint on a footpath.
McDowell Lane and Virginia Avenue, 21227. Sept. 10, 10:15 p.m. Person robbed at gunpoint by two people.
McDowell Lane and Virginia Avenue, 21227. Sept. 9, 6:10 a.m. Person robbed at gunpoint by two people.
Hollins Ferry Road, 3900 block, 21227. Sept. 9, 5:55 a.m. Person robbed at gunpoint on footpath between CVS and I-295.
Alabama Avenue, 2900 block, 21227. Sept. 7, 10:30 p.m. Honda Accord stolen from driveway.
McDowell Lane, 4100 block, 21227. Sept. 7, 9:30 p.m. Gun accidentally fired during attempted theft.
Roberts Avenue, unit block, 21228. Sept. 7, 5:01 p.m. Person robbed by two people at gunpoint.
4th Avenue, 200 block, 21227. Sept. 5, 6:30 a.m. Flip-flops, Playstation and Playstation games stolen from home.