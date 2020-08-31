Three charged with armed robbery at Halethorpe cookout: Catonsville and Arbutus area crime

Two adults and a 17-year-old have been arrested and charged with allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint during a barbecue Aug. 21 in Halethorpe.
Baltimore residents Rashawn Taylor, 25, Donte Jovon Bradford, 22, and Jawan Queensbury, 17, were charged with armed robbery, assault and illegal possession of firearms after Baltimore County police say they converged on a large gathering of people having a cookout in the 4400 block of Alan Drive off Wilkens Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.
According to witness testimony in police reports, several men flanked the gathering outside, coming out from behind apartment buildings wearing black face coverings and black clothes.
One suspect announced a robbery, and several wallets, phones and bags were taken from victims. According to 911 calls, multiple shots were then fired, damaging several vehicles on Alan Drive, and the suspects fled on foot in different directions, police spokesperson Jennifer Peach said.
Law enforcement located two suspects getting into a car a few blocks from the robbery scene on Highland Drive, and found a handgun and narcotics during a subsequent traffic stop on Leeds Avenue, Peach said.
Police said they located Queensbury on the back porch of a home in the area of the robbery and found a discarded black hoodie and a loaded handgun nearby.
A third handgun was located on the ground outside, Peach said.
Taylor and Bradford were being held without bail, and Queensbury was released on a $5,000 bond, according to online court records.
In other police and public safety news, the following were compiled from local police reports.
Selford Road, 5600 block, 21227. Aug. 21, 9:30 p.m. Silver 2006 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle stolen.
Stevens Avenue, 1300 block, 21227. Aug. 21, 4 p.m. Black 2019 Yamaha R3 motorcycle stolen.
Baltimore National Pike, 6000 block, 21228. Aug. 23, 1:02 p.m. Man arrested after police say he brandished a knife outside Home Depot.
Hillside Avenue, 4400 block, 21229. Aug. 24, 4:49 a.m. Attempted theft.
Southmont Road, 600 block, 21228. Aug. 27, 9 a.m. Four bicycles stolen.
Stevens Avenue, 1300 block, 21227. Aug. 25, 10:30 p.m. Attempted theft.
Birch Avenue, 1200 block, 21227. Aug. 26, 12:22 a.m. Man arrested arrested after police say he moved a flower pot under a vehicle.
Illinois Avenue and Brian Street, 21227. Aug. 26, 11:50 a.m. Woman robbed.