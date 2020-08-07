Man fatally shot in Lansdowne on Monday night: Catonsville and Arbutus area crime

Baltimore County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Lansdowne man the night of Aug. 3.
Ira Douglas Dixon, 45, was found lying in the roadway in the 4100 block of Oak Road near Baltimore Highlands Elementary School with at least one gunshot wound, police said.
Dixon, of the 4200 block of McDowell Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene by police at around 10:40 p.m., according to law enforcement.
A suspect fled prior to the arrival of officers, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local police reports.
Selford Road, 5600 block, 21227. July 31, 11 a.m. Generator stolen from shed.
Baltimore National Pike, 5600 block, 21228. Aug. 1, 2:40 a.m. Cigarette cartons stolen from Super Liquors.
Council Street, 5500 block, 21227. Aug. 3, 6:15 a.m. Lawnmower stolen from car trunk.
Manchester Road, 700 block, 21229. Aug. 3, 9:52 p.m. Car keys and car stolen during home break-in.
Old Frederick Road, 5600 block, 21228. July 31, 9:34 p.m. Trailer stolen from Madison Mechanical.
Oregon Avenue, 5500 block, 21227. Aug. 2, 10:28 p.m. Package stolen from porch.
Rambling Oaks Way, unit block, 21228. July 27, 12 a.m. Bicycle stolen from deck.
Baltimore National Pike, 6400 block, 21228. Aug. 5, 2:30 a.m. Bag, cash stolen in armed robbery.
Lambeth Road, 300 block, 21228. Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. Bicycle stolen from yard.
Vermont Avenue, 2800 block, 21227. Aug. 6, 1 a.m. Cellphone stolen from vehicle.
Latest Catonsville
Baltimore Street, 4200 block, 21227. Aug. 6, 2:45 a.m. Two people try to open cars parked on street.