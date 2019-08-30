Thousands stolen from Hare Krishna Temple: Catonsville and Arbutus Crime

Thousands of dollars were stolen from the Hare Krishna temple on Bloomsbury Avenue in Catonsville, according to police reports.
Early in the morning on Aug. 25, temple staff unlocked the front doors to prepare for services, which begin at 4:30 a.m. Around 3:50 a.m., someone walked into the temple and stole a wooden donation box that contained cash and personal checks worth between $15,000 and $20,000, police reports said.
Police said they have identified a suspect — a person with no permanent address who, according to a temple member, “hangs around the temple" and has a tattoo on his forehead that says “SIX DICE."
Natalie Litofsky, a public information specialist with the Baltimore County Police Department, said the theft happened “not long after” the doors were unlocked and that the box was left in a field behind the temple with some money still inside.
Representatives of the temple, ISKCON of Baltimore, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In other crime news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Melvin Avenue, 200 block, 21228. Aug. 28, 7:40 p.m. Victim robbed of bicycle and cellphones at gunpoint by three unknown individuals.
Frederick Road, 6400 block, 21228. Aug. 25, 9:04 p.m. Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint.
Niagra Court, 900 block, 21227. Aug. 25, 7:30 a.m. Man arrested after stabbing friend in abdomen. Victim transported to Shock Trauma.
Maiden Choice Lane, 1000 block, 21229. Aug. 23, 7:50 p.m. Patron stabbed and slashed at Arbutus liquor & bar; man arrested. Victim treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Smith Avenue, 2100 block, 21227. Aug. 23, 7:29 p.m. Officer responded to report of shed broken into and locks cut. Unknown time frame.
Kessler Road, 3100 block, 21227. Aug. 23, 7:30 a.m. Home broken into and several items, including electronics, clothing and televisions, stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 3500 block, 21227. Aug. 23, 3:45 a.m. Man robbed by three unknown people.
Bristol Green Way, 5400 block, 21228. Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. Wallet and sunglasses stolen from vehicle.