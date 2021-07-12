Crime reports from Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County police for July 1-5

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct:
Casey Court, unit block, 21228. 9 p.m. July 5. Mini bike stolen from residence.
Redwood Circle, 300 block, 21228. 9:30 a.m. July 5. Victim assaulted and key stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 4300 block, 21227. 3:15 a.m. July 5. Two cash registers and cigarettes stolen.
Annapolis Road, 4300 block, 21227. 4:30 a.m. July 4. Cash stolen from business.
4th Avenue, 400 block, 21227. 12:20 a.m. July 4. A victim was assaulted by a known suspect and transported to the hospital.
Hollins Ferry Road and 1-695, 21227. 7 p.m. July 3. A victim allowed an unknown suspect into his vehicle and the suspect demanded him to drive. The victim struck a vehicle, but fled the scene per the suspect’s demand. During this incident, the suspect discharged a weapon out of the victim’s car window. The victim crashed into an embankment and both the victim and the suspect exited the vehicle. The suspect then fled the area and the victim stayed on the scene.
North Rolling Road, 800 block, 21228. 12:20 p.m. July 3. An unknown suspect pointed a handgun at a victim after a road rage incident at Baltimore National Pike and North Rolling Road.
Annapolis Road, 4400 block, 21227. 11:56 a.m. July 3. An unknown suspect entered a business and attempted to steal several packages of cigarettes by implying he had a gun.
McDowell Lane, 3900 block, 21227. 11:30 a.m. July 1. Gaming system and two televisions stolen from home.
Winters Lane, unit block, 21228. 11:06 a.m. July 1. Shots fired into a house from outside.