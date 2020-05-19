Cash, cigarettes stolen in armed robbery at Royal Farms: Catonsville and Arbutus area crime

An unknown amount of cash and cigarette cartons were stolen at gunpoint from a Royal Farms convenience store on Edmondson Avenue, police said.
Baltimore County police were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. to the Royal Farms in the 500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Catonsville for a report of an armed robbery on Sunday, May 10.
Two men in ski masks had entered the store, with one pointing a handgun at a cashier and telling the employee to stay put, said police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky.
One other employee in the kitchen of the store was directed to do the same while the pair took cigarette cartons and cash from the register, Litofsky said.
Customers were in the store prior to the robbery, but police reports didn’t say if any were there when the men entered.
The two fled on foot from the store. A canine unit was unable to track the suspects, and police are reviewing surveillance footage, Litofsky said.
In other crime and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police incident summaries:
Vineyard Hill Road, 1000 block, 21228. May 7, 7:30 p.m. Tools stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Violet Avenue, 3200 block, 21227. May 10, 4:25 a.m. Items stolen from two unlocked vehicles.
Plymouth Road, 600 block, 21229. Between 8 p.m. May 1 and 12 p.m. May 2. Laptop belonging to Catonsville High School stolen from porch.
Brady Avenue, 1900 block, 21227. May 13, 6:30 a.m. Offensive sticker reported inside vehicle.