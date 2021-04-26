Crime log for April 17-21 for Baltimore County’s Wilkens precinct

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct:
Kessler Road, 3200 block, 21227. 5:07 p.m. April 21. Two juvenile suspects attempted to rob a juvenile victim.
Baltimore National Pike, 6000 block, 21228. 1:45 p.m. April 20. Cash, cellphone and wallet stolen by three unknown suspects.
Kessler Road, 3200 block, 21227. 7 p.m. April 19. Victim assaulted by two juvenile suspects and third suspect after attempting to take his bicycle.
Hollins Ferry Road, 4300 block, 21227. 11:30 p.m. April 18. Cash and cigarettes stolen from Royal Farms.
South Belle Grove Road, unit block, 21228. 5 p.m. April 17. An unknown suspect gained entry into several victims’ storage units and stole nothing.
South Symington Avenue, unit block, 21228. 5 p.m. April 17. An unknown suspect gained entry into a storage garage and stole nothing.