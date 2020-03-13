Attempted armed carjacking on Bloomsbury Avenue: Catonsville and Arbutus area crime

A driver escaped with his vehicle after three people used a handgun to try to carjack him on Bloomsbury Avenue in the early hours of Sunday, March 8, according to Baltimore County police.
The unidentified driver was heading southbound in the 100 block of Bloomsbury Avenue around 3 a.m. behind a dark-colored sedan containing at least three men, according to police. The sedan “did a U-turn type maneuver in a driveway" and pulled out to sit perpendicular to the roadway and block traffic, police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said in an email.
The driver then yelled out the window for the victim to get out of his car, displaying a handgun from inside the car when the driver didn’t immediately cooperate, Peach said.
The driver reversed his vehicle away from the suspects, who fled southbound on Bloomsbury Avenue, Peach said.
In police and crime news, the following are compiled from local police reports from the Wilkens Precinct of Baltimore County.
Hammonds Ferry Road, 2700 block, 21227. March 6, 7 p.m. Multiple items stolen from home.
Altavue Road, 1900 block, 21228. March 7, 5:30 p.m. Two bicycles stolen from yard.
Cherrydale Road, 100 block, 21228. March 8, 9 a.m. Bicycle stolen from garage during break-in.
Hilltop Road, 600 block, 21228. March 9 to March 10, between 10 p.m. and 8:40 a.m. Vehicle ransacked at home; no items taken.
Hollins Ferry Road, 4300 block, 21227. March 11, 12 a.m. Items stolen during break-in at 3rd Eye Surveillance & Security.
Baltimore National Pike, 5600 block, 21228. March 11, 4:18 a.m. Super Liquors broken into; nothing stolen.
Edmondson Avenue, 5500 block, 21228. March 11, 4:27 a.m. ATM stolen from Family Dollar.
Southwestern Boulevard, 4300 block, 21227. March 11, between 1:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Property damaged during attempted break-in at US Fuel Automotive.
Baltimore National Pike, 5700 block, 21228. March 12, 1:15 a.m. Door, windows damaged during attempted break-in at Jimmy Jazz.
Baltimore National Pike, 5800 block, 21228. March 12, between 1:15 a.m. and 5:05 a.m. Attempted burglary at Liquor Depot.