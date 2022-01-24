xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Catonsville & Arbutus area crime log for Jan. 13-19

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jan 24, 2022 5:15 AM

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County police:

Lakebrook Circle, 2900 block, 21227. 6:14 a.m. Jan. 19. An unknown suspect assaulted and injured a victim during an attempted robbery.

Freeway, 3100 block, 21227. 8:28 p.m. Jan. 18. A victim advised officers that they were walking down the street when a vehicle with armed subjects in it approached. An individual was robbed of personal items and currency.

Westland Boulevard, 5000 block, 21227. 11:56 p.m. Jan. 17. A victim approached an individual removing packages from a building. The suspect assaulted the victim and grabbed the victim’s cellphone prior to fleeing the scene. Officers arrested the suspect a short time later.

Frederick Road and Paradise Avenue, 21228. 4:05 a.m. Jan. 16. A suspect and victim were involved in a vehicle accident when the suspect pointed an Airsoft rifle at the victim.

Annapolis Road, 3600 block, 5:21 p.m. Jan. 14. A victim reported jewelry missing from a vehicle.

Frederick Road, 400 block, 1:53 a.m. Jan. 14. Two unknown subjects entered a scene and attempted to gain entry into a pharmacy. After their efforts failed, the subjects left the location.

Baltimore National Pike, 5200 block, 5:56 a.m. Jan. 13. A subject used a large item to break the glass of a business’s front door. While in the establishment, the subject checked the registers, which were empty and fled the scene before officers arrived.

