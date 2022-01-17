Catonsville and Arbutus area crime log for Jan 8-13

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County police:
Fairview Road, 300 block, 21227. 11:10 a.m. Jan. 13. A male victim was exiting a local establishment when he was stabbed from behind. The suspect fled on foot and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Washington Boulevard, 3500 block, 21227. 2:20 p.m. Jan. 12. A suspect entered a location attempting to rob it. The suspect demanded money several times and then fled the scene. No weapon was displayed.
National Pike, 5600 block, 21228. 2:49 p.m. Jan. 10. An armed subject approached a victim and attempted to rob the individual. The victim was able to flee the scene and contact police.
Baltimore National Pike, 5600 block, 21228. 2:40 p.m. Jan. 10. An unknown suspect approached a victim as he was getting gas and attempted to rob him. The victim fled and called the police.
Frederick Road, 700 block, 21228. 9:05 p.m. Jan. 9. A known suspect and three others lured a victim into a vehicle in the alley area, assaulted him and stole his jewelry. The victim was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Maiden Choice Lane, 1000 block, 21229. 12 p.m. Jan. 9. A suspect attempted to break into a home and was arrested.
Commerce Drive, 3700 block, 21227. 2:46 p.m. Jan. 8. A suspect attempted to strike two victims with his vehicle in a business parking lot after a mutual assault. The suspect remained at the location and was arrested.