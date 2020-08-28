Baltimore man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Catonsville

A Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot a 27-year-old in Catonsville last week.
Baltimore County police say Jaekwan Jacob Stephens, 24, of the 1300 block of South Carey Street, shot and killed Charles Anthony Green Jr. after a dispute inside an apartment in the 200 block of Garden Ridge Road in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Green, of the 3100 block of Cliftmont Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to law enforcement.
Stephens “engaged in a verbal altercation” with Green inside an apartment where several people were gathered, and stepped outside to finish the dispute, police said.
Stephens fired at Green once the two were outside, according to a news release.
Stephens has also been charged with using a firearm to commit a felony. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting a bail review hearing.