Man fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Catonsville

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Aug 18, 2020 12:13 PM

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in Catonsville that left a Baltimore man dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

Charles Anthony Green Jr., 27, of the 3100 block of Cliftmont Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of Garden Ridge Road with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to law enforcement.

Police were dispatched to the residential street off of Maiden Choice Lane shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting

Police believe an argument led to the shooting, according to an initial investigation.
Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle.

Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding Green’s murder.

