A threat against Catonsville Middle School by a student has been deemed not credible by Baltimore County police, according to school system officials.
Parents were notified in an email from Catonsville Middle School Principal Douglas Elmendorf on Thursday morning that the school had “received information of an alleged school threat that referenced Catonsville MS,” but that “it is safe to come to school.”
In the email, Elmendorf told parents county police had investigated the incident and that the Office of School Safety, school administration and the Catonsville Middle school resource officer were “collaborating to investigate this incident.”
Following school system policy, Baltimore County police were notified of the threat Wednesday, and a subsequent police investigation that evening found “no evidence that this was credible," police spokesman Shawn Vinson said.
County police were told a student had allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school,” Vinson said, citing a police report. Vinson said there was no evidence the threat “even actually occurred."
Elmendorf followed school system policies and procedures in notifying parents, schools spokesman Brandon Oland said.
In an email to parents who asked Elmendorf for further detail, the principal said, “There was a report made on the anonymous tip line that someone said something threatening in school yesterday.”
In a follow-up email to parents Thursday, Elmendorf confirmed the threat had been deemed not credible.
It’s not yet clear if disciplinary action will be considered against the alleged student, but “nothing has been done yet,” Oland said.
Catonsville Middle School resumed on a normal schedule Thursday.
Those who see, hear or read anything suspicious related to county schools are encouraged to call the Safe Schools Tip Hotline at 1-877-636-6332 or text or email hotline@bcps.org. They may also call the Maryland State Hotline at 833-MD-B-SAFE.
This story may be updated.