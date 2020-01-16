Baltimore County police have identified a man who was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Catonsville as 29-year-old Arnold Gilbert Burr II.
Burr, a Gwynn Oak resident, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the 100 block of S. Belle Grove Road near Baltimore National Cemetery just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene. He would have turned 30 on Thursday, police said.
Officers found Burr after receiving an emergency call reporting sounds of a gunshot in the area, police spokesman Shawn Vinson said. Homicide detectives are investigating, police said in a news release Thursday.
Those with information about the murder are asked to call the Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
