A Catonsville man has been indicted on multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography and for not securing a firearm from a minor, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.
A warrant to search 33-year-old Ghaleb Adam Bssisso’s home was issued after Baltimore County police detectives linked Bssisso to illicit videos downloaded from BitTorrent, file-sharing software that allows network users to exchange digital files, according to court records.
Of 53 files uploaded to BitTorrent from a device associated with Bssisso’s IP address, county police identified in August at least one “as being a file of investigative interest to child pornography investigations,” police said in a statement of probable cause.
A video downloaded to Bssisso’s phone and shared to BitTorrent depicts two partially clothed minors between 10 and 12 years old engaged in sexually explicit activity using a webcam, according to court records.
Investigating police identified the child pornography files on the memory card of Bssisso’s phone during an October search of his Old Frederick Road home, as well as “numerous files involving children as the subject matter,” according to court records. The ages of the children in those files could not be determined.
The forensic software does not show exactly how many files of child pornography are currently saved, or have been saved, on the memory card, court records note.
Bssisso told police he used BitTorrent to download pornography, but repeatedly “denied ever actively seeking out child pornography, and explained he has deleted it in the past,” according to court documents.
Bssisso “did knowingly possess with intent to distribute child porn,” according to charging documents.
His use of a file-sharing program that generally allows “people to download pornography also promotes [its] distribution,” said Baltimore County Assistant State’s Attorney Stacy Amparo, who is prosecuting the case.
Bssisso has been indicted on two counts of distributing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography, and for possessing a loaded firearm accessible to minors, found by police on a kitchen cabinet in Bssisso’s residence during the search and seizure.
Two minors, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old, were in Bssisso’s home when it was searched by police. He was arrested and transferred to the Wilkens Precinct station without incident.
Bssisso was released in October without posting bond. A court date has not yet been set, Amparo said.
Bssisso is represented by attorney Andrew Saller of the law firm Saller, Lord, Ernstberger & Insley.
Saller could not be reached immediately for comment.