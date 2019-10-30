If you’ve noticed more air traffic over the Catonsville area this month, you’re not imagining it.
Limited operations on runways closed for construction at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport have shifted airplane flight patterns, resulting in an increase in airline operations over communities directly to the northwest of the airport, according to BWI Communications Director Jonathan Dean.
The construction started Oct. 9 and is expected to wrap up Nov. 7, depending on weather conditions, Dean said in an emailed response.
Runway 10 has been closed for airfield renovations, while Runway 28 has been shortened by 2,000 feet, according to a news release from BWI.
The upgrades will rehab taxiway pavement and build out a new taxiway connector at the end of Runway 10 at Baltimore’s major commercial airline thoroughfare, the release states.
Runway 10/28 runs from east to west and generally sees “a fair amount of airline traffic, particularly arrivals,” Dean wrote. That means an increased number of flights coming in from the northwest will move southeast to land on BWI’s Runway 15R, which typically does not field many arriving flights, he wrote.
Airline arrival and departure procedures will return to normal when construction is finished, Dean wrote. He could not quantify how much the air traffic has increased since the airfield work began.
Dean added the Federal Aviation Administration controls the airspace and directs air traffic, including elevation. FAA representatives did not immediately respond to an interview request.
Noise complaints can be submitted to the Maryland Aviation Administration online or by calling the MAA’s noise complaint management system at 410-859-7021.