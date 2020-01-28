The Greater Arbutus Business Association is inviting the public to check out its new location on East Drive, just down the block from its original building, during an open house Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Light fare and refreshments, including beer, will be served by the Halethorpe-based Bakery Express and Guinness Open Gate Brewery. Those who attend will have a chance to network and meet business association members.
GABA ended 2019 with 110 member businesses, Tebo said.
The association’s new building doubles the space of its previous East Drive spot near Pizza Paradise, where it first set up shop three years ago, association president Bettina Tebo said. With plans to grow the business association and efforts to shore up the association’s affiliated nonprofit Southwest Visions Inc., having more room was critical, she said.
The nonprofit is mean to support community development, but “we’re just starting to see what we can get into,” Tebo said.
The Arbutus business group facilitates annual events like the Arbutus Arts Festival, the Arbutus Beautification Project, the Fourth of July celebration and the Fall Festival. The association also organizes networking events throughout the year and helps run the popular Arbutus Santa House in the winter.
The Greater Arbutus Business Association is located at 5405 East Drive in Arbutus, and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.