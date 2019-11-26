Currently available on the market’s website, patrons have the option of spending $15 to donate a 14-pound turkey, a cost matched by the 818 Market proprietors and Plano-Coudon Construction, the construction firm building the market. The plan is to purchase 169 turkeys, to be donated to the nonprofit Catonsville Emergency Assistance, which serves Catonsville families in need of food or housing assistance, and to be delivered by the market on Dec. 13.