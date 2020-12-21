Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Catonsville & Arbutus Times' 2020 Pictures of the Year Dec 21, 2020 at 7:38 AM Take a second look at some of the Catonsville & Arbutus Times' Best Photography; 2020 Pictures of the Year. Next Gallery PHOTOS The season's first snow in Catonsville Advertisement Catonsville Catonsville "Dangerous Conditions" Stephanie Hignutt's apartment at Lakeside Homes at Holiday Heights, a public housing development. Hignutt is suing for their alleged failure to address "dangerous conditions" in her apartment since 2019. Dec 14, 2020 Santa visits Catonsville Two Fatalities in Friday Morning Dwelling Fire - Catonsville New Home for Baltimore Boxing and Fitness 818 Market - Open for Business in Catonsville College choices for Catonsville girls lacrosse athletes at private schools Veterans Day 2020 in Halethorpe Sharon Love Advertisement