Catonsville and Arbutus crime: Three vehicles stolen from Halethorpe dealership

Three vehicles were stolen from Deal Auto Sales in Halethorpe early in the morning of Sept. 2, according to police reports.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers went to Deal Auto Sales in the 4600 block of Washington Boulevard in response to a burglary. A front window was smashed, and keys for three vehicles — a 2004 Honda Accord, a 2014 Honda Accord and a 2018 Nissan Versa — were taken and used to steal the vehicles.
Also stolen was $500, according to police reports. A suspect description was not immediately available.
In other local crime news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Washington Boulevard, 3300 block, 21227. Sept. 2, 9:54 p.m. Victim hit in back of head with pool stick by unknown assailant who fled on foot.
Southwestern Boulevard, 4300 block, 21227. Sept. 2, 8 a.m. Window pane stolen from garage door of Arbutus Auto; nothing else taken.
Baltimore National Pike, 5700 block, 21228. Sept. 2, 3:15 a.m. Woman assaulted and robbed in Sam’s Club parking lot by multiple people.
Frederick Road, 700 block, 21228. Aug. 29, 10 p.m. Two air-conditioning units stolen from PNC bank.
Ten Oaks Road, 1200 block, 21227. Aug. 29, 1:50 a.m. Cash stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Virginia Avenue and Scotia Road, 21227. Aug. 28, 10:05 p.m. Armed robbery; purse stolen.
Leeds Avenue, 5000 block, 21227. Aug. 28, 11:21 a.m. Attempted home break-in.