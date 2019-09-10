Catonsville doctor named president of Saint Agnes Medical Group

Dr. William “Bill” Cook, born and raised in Catonsville, started in late August as the president of Saint Agnes Medical Group, officials said Monday. His first day was Aug. 26.
The medical group is a network of 48 physicians practicing primary care, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology. Its providers serve the Baltimore area, including Baltimore and Howard counties. Cook has been in the physician group for more than 25 years, officials said in a press release.
Cook has practiced internal medicine in Catonsville since 1993, according to Saint Agnes, and received his medical degree from the University of Maryland in 1989.
Cook will continue to see patients in his new role, the press release said.