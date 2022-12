2022 Catonsville Times Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

Ola Kulnich of Catonsville mixes the potato filling by hand to ascertain when it is well-mixed. Then the filling is scooped onto rounds of dough to make pierogi. Volunteers at St. Michael The Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church have been busy all week making Ukrainian specialties, including potato and sauerkraut pierogi. All the profits will be donated to help Ukrainians at war with Russia. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)