Catonsville man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and firearm possession

A Catonsville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, officials say.
Last year, law enforcement found Rasheed Mickens, 35, in possession of various types of drugs which included more than 200 fentanyl capsules, over a pound of marijuana, and additional drugs and paraphernalia, including a loaded 9mm pistol, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.
On July 8, 2020, officers noticed a suspicious interaction between two suspects while conducting undercover surveillance at a Baltimore motel, according to Mickens’ plea agreement. Officers saw a male passenger in a sedan and another male arriving in a pickup truck.
Police followed the sedan, driven by a woman, onto Interstate 695 where they saw the male passenger hand her an item while she was driving. Officers stopped the vehicle and recovered a total of 48 capsules containing white powder from both occupants. An additional 50 capsules were found within the vehicle.
The male passenger told police they purchased 100 capsules of fentanyl for $300 and consumed two while driving. He also said that he purchased drugs from a man named “Mike” at the motel, according to the plea agreement.
Law enforcement returned to the motel and saw the same man who was seen in the earlier hand-to-hand transaction exit a room with a backpack and several bags to the same pickup truck, according to the plea. When detectives approached and identified themselves to the man, he fled on foot. He was later captured and identified as Mickens.
After being detained, Mickens informed officers that drugs were in his truck. Law enforcement officials found 213 capsules of fentanyl, 96 grams of fentanyl, one pound of marijuana, 44 individual baggies of marijuana, 35 mannite bars, a bag labeled “10,000” containing several unused capsules, a loaded 9 mm pistol, and three flip phones from the vehicle. White powder capsules and other drug paraphernalia were also recovered from Mickens’s backpack.
As part of the plea agreement, Mickens agreed the substances recovered included more than 40 grams of fentanyl and that the quantity of controlled substances was sufficient enough to indicate an intent to distribute. He also agreed the firearm in the pickup was to further his drug trafficking crimes.
Mickens has a prior criminal history stemming from a 2006 carjacking conviction and a 2011 conviction for possession with intent to distribute narcotics, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office.