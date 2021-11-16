Baltimore County Council preserves proposed Edmondson Ave. development site in Catonsville as open space

The Baltimore County Council has approved a bill that will preserve open space at a proposed townhome development in Catonsville on Edmondson Avenue.
The bill passed by a 7-0 vote Monday night, allowing the Baltimore County Department of Recreation & Parks to acquire the property for $562,500.
Last year, the Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections held a virtual meeting regarding tentative plans for 41 single-garage town house units to be built on a 6.68-acre wooded lot behind Ridgeway Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5745 Edmondson Ave.
Baltimore County-based Gaylord Brooks Realty Co. intended to develop the site but some residents strongly opposed the project, citing major concerns with flooding in the area. The site is immediately upstream of an active sanitary sewer overflow relief point, which routinely activates during heavy rainfall, according to the PAI Concept Plan Review.
One resident, Debra Wright, previously said the community had experienced flooding and issues with sewage backing up into residents’ basements. She also feared the project would create noise and pollution and bring traffic into the neighborhood.
“A park would be nice, everybody wants the green space,” Wright said last year.
The newly approved legislation will allow the property to be preserved for a neighborhood or community-serving park, according to an agenda on the county’s website.
County Council member Tom Quirk, who represents Catonsville, said relief from possible development is a “nice win” for the community.
“I know the community is very happy because many had major and valid concerns,” Quirk said.