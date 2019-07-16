Rollingwood Seals and Wynnewood Warriors are primed to close regular season

The Rollingwood Seals swim team dropped a hard-fought 252-236 decision on July 13 to Bolton Hill despite three wins from Elizabeth Perry.
Luca De’Oliveira, Mimi De’Oliveira, Noah Mays, Mac Lehane, Chloe Lehane, Jonah Stein were double winners for the Seals.
Results
6-and-under girls: Lisen Hart 3rd back; Grace Kelly 2nd free; Zoey Kight 3rd free.
6-and-under boys: Luca De’Oliveira 1st free, back.
8-and-under girls: Mimi De’Oliveira 1st back, fly; Brynn Hess-Sparrow 1st free; Taylor Johnson 1st breast; Camille Rupp 3rd free.
8-and-under boys: Ben Acker 3rd breast; Alfie Aldave 1st back, 2nd fly; Luca De’Oliveira 3rd fly; Noah Mays 1st free, fly; Noah Southern 1st breast.
9-10 girls: Keela Aldave 1st free, 2nd IM, 3rd fly; Noelle Saxton 1st back, fly, 3rd breast; Molly Snyder 1st breast; Emily Vogel 3rd free.
9-10 boys: Rory Ferger 2nd back; Aiden Gainey 3rd free; Oliver Graves-Abe 3rd back; Mac Lehane 1st IM, breast; William Southern 3rd fly; Braeden Spinnato 1st back.
11-12 girls: Georgina Casciani 2nd back; Sierra Green 3rd fly; Sofia Herrera 3rd IM; Claire Mays 2nd free, fly, breast; Veronica Merriman 3rd back; Samantha Shepherd 2nd IM; Maura West 3rd breast.
11-12 boys: Marty Casciani 2nd breast; Zach Missigman 1st breast, 3rd IM; Rahul Shahani 2nd IM, 3rd free; Torun Shahani 3rd back, fly.
13-14 girls: Patricia Barth 2nd back, fly; MaryCate Bryant 2nd free, 3rd breast; Chloe Lehane 1st IM, free, 2nd breast; Kat Wanko 1st fly, 3rd IM.
13-14 boys: Lars Nilsen 3rd IM; Brian Ruppel 3rd back; Preston Shepherd 3rd free, fly; Jonah Stein 1st fly, breast.
15-18 girls: Angelina Aldave 2nd IM, back, 3rd fly; Cate Alokones 2nd breast, 3rd back; Meredith Morse 1st breast; Elizabeth Perry 1st free, back, fly; Hannah Stone 2nd fly, 3rd free.
In a meet held on July 7, the Rollingwood Seals fell to Watermont, 265-223.
Nate Pittroff and Elizabeth Perry were triple winners.
Results
6-and-under girls: Lisen Hart 2nd back; Grace Kelly 2nd free; Ryleigh Williams 3rd back.
6-and-under boys: Luca Deoliveira 1st free, back; Patrick Gordon 3rd free, back.
8-and-under girls: Mimi Deoliveira 1st back, fly, 2nd free; Taylor Johnson 3rd breast; Lucy Schollaert 2nd breast; Lily Randell 3rd fly.
8-and-under-boys: Alfie Aldave 1st back, fly; Noah Mays 1st free, breast, 2nd fly; Ben Schlenker 3rd free, back; Noah Southern 3rd breast.
9-10 girls: Noelle Saxton 1st fly, 2nd IM, back; Molly Snyder 1st breast; Peyton Snyder 3rd fly.
9-10 boys: Santiago Bianco 2nd free; Rory Ferger 3rd back, fly; Mac Lehane 2nd IM, breast; William Southern 2nd fly; Braeden Spinnato 2nd back.
11-12 girls: Claire Mays 3rd free, breast; Samantha Randell 2nd back, fly.
11-12 boys: Marty Casciani 3rd IM, breast; Zach Missigman 1st breast, 2nd IM; Liam Protzman 3rd back; Rahul Shahani 1st IM, 2nd back; Torun Shahani 1st free, fly.
13-14 girls: Elena Aldave 2nd free; Patricia Barth 2nd fly, 3rd free; Isabela Bianco 3rd fly; MaryCate Bryant 3rd back, breast; Kat Wanko 1st fly, 2nd IM.
13-14 boys: Nate Pittroff 1st IM, free, fly; Preston Shepherd 3rd free; Jonah Stein 1st breast, 2nd back, fly.
15-18 girls: Carolyn Bryant 3rd IM; Meredith Morse 3rd breast; Elizabeth Perry 1st free, back, fly; Hannah Stone 3rd free, fly.
15-18 boys: Alexander Chairs 3rd fly; Wesley Chairs 2nd breast; Matthew Perry 3rd free.
Rollingwood (1-3) concludes the regular season on Saturday, July 20 at Hammond Park. The Divisional championships will be held on July 27.
Wynnewood Warriors
The Wynnewood Warriors defeated the Bolton Hill Barracudas, 273-213, in a meet held on June 29.
Results
8-and-under girls: Natalie Penn 1st back, free, fly; Emily Broschart 2nd back, free, fly; Reagan Lehhardt 3rd back; Elizabeth VonWachter 3rd free.
8-and-under boys: Austin Bowman 1st free, back, breast; Daniel Sapunar 3rd fly; Jacob Roth 3rd breast.
9-10 girls: Sandy Epp 1st free, IM, breast; Molly Broschart 1st back, 2nd IM, fly; Emily Buras 2nd fly.
9-10 boys: Brooks McKinley 1st IM, back, breast; Nathan Ryan 1st free, 2nd IM, fly; Quinn Geris 3rd IM, Thomas Montgomery 3rd free.
11-12 girls: Brittany Ashby 2nd IM, 3rd breast; Allyson Mix 3rd IM, back; Karsen Smith 2nd free, breast, 3rd fly; Carly Stevens 3rd free; Morgan Keating 2nd back, fly.
11-12 boys: Caleb VonWachter 1st IM, 2nd back, 3rd free; Jack Athas 1st free, back, 2nd fly; Cole Smith 1st breast, 3rd back; Sean Broschart 3rd fly.
13-14 girls: Andrea Magbulos 1st IM, 2nd fly; Kathryn Mix 2nd back, 3rd IM; Olivia Preuett 1st free, fly; Franccesca Woody 1st breast; Naomi VonWachter 2nd breast; Maddie Athas 3rd breast.
13-14 boys: Matthew O’Donnell 1st IM, free, fly; Noah VonWachter 2nd back, 3rd free; Luke Bowman 2nd breast.
15-18 girls: Katie Beuchel 1st IM, 2nd free, 3rd breast; Isabella Klemm 1st breast, 2nd IM; Lily Holsey 3rd IM; Anna Kidd 1st free, back, fly; Sarah Alexander 2nd back; Kira Stocksdale 3rd fly.
15-18 boys: David Wilbourne 2nd free, 3rd back.
In a meet held on July 7, Wynnewood lost to the Hammond Park Stingrays, 252-234
Results
8-and-under girls: Natalie Penn 1st free, fly, 2nd back; Emily Broschart 3rd back; Reagan Lenhardt 3rd breast.
8-and-under boys: Austin Bowman 1st free, back, fly; Jacob Roth 2nd breast.
9-10 girls: Sandy Epp 1st IM, back, 2nd fly; Molly Broschart 1st free, fly, 2nd back; Ella Sammons 3rd free; Brianna Elliot 2nd breast, Ella Sammons 3rd breast.
9-10 boys: Brooks McKinley 1st IM, back, 2nd breast; Cody Krach 1st fly, 3rd free; Nathan Ryan 2nd fly.
11-12 girls: Morgan Keating 1st fly, 2nd IM, free; Ava Sammons 3rd free; Karsen Smith 3rd fly, breast.
11-12 boys: Caleb VonWachter 1st back, 2nd IM, free; Cole Smith 3rd IM, back, breast. Sean Broschart 3rd fly. Jack Athas 1st free, fly, 2nd breast;
13-14 girls: Andrea Magbulos 2nd fly, 3rd IM,; Olivia Preuett 3rd free back, fly; Franccesca Woody 2nd breast.
13-14 boys: Matthew O’Donnell 1st IM, free, 2nd fly; Noah VonWachter 2nd back, 3rd IM, Luke Dawson 1st breast, 3rd free.
15-18 girls: Katie Beuchel 1st free, 3rd fly, 3rd breast; Isabella Klemm 1st breast; Lily Holsey 2nd IM, 3rd breast; Anna Kidd 1st IM, 2nd free, fly; Sarah Alexander 2nd back; Kristina Murtha 3rd back.
15-18 boys: David Wilbourne 1st free, 2nd back, fly; Brett Preuett 2nd IM; Robert Sullivan 3rd IM; Ethan Broschart 3rd free, back, Aidan Klemm 1st breast; Martin Jauquet 2nd breast.