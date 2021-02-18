Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Another February Winter Storm |PHOTOS Feb 18, 2021 at 11:18 AM Sleet and freezing rain blanketed the region this morning. The winter storm is expected to be a mixed bag, turning to snow as the day progresses into Friday morning. (Thursday, February 18, 2021) Next Gallery PHOTOS Mount de Sales vs. St. Mary's Girls Basketball Advertisement Catonsville Catonsville Sledding in Catonsville As winter weather arrived, families flocked to Catonsville Community College for Sunday Sledding. Day one of a multi-day winter weather event. Sunday January 31, 2021. Jan 31, 2021 Catonsville and Arbutus Times’ 2020 Pictures of the Year The season's first snow in Catonsville "Dangerous Conditions" Santa visits Catonsville Two Fatalities in Friday Morning Dwelling Fire - Catonsville New Home for Baltimore Boxing and Fitness 818 Market - Open for Business in Catonsville Advertisement