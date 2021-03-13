xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football | PHOTOS

Perry Hall's FB #8, Isaiah Armstrong, breaks free for a long gain in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
(Jeffrey F. Bill)

Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football | PHOTOS

Mar 12, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's FB #8, Isaiah Armstrong, breaks free for a long gain in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's FB #8, Isaiah Armstrong, breaks free for a long gain in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville fumbles, recovered by Perry Hall's #21, Roscoe Young in 1st quarter play. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville fumbles, recovered by Perry Hall's #21, Roscoe Young in 1st quarter play. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
A pass intended for Catonsville WR #3, Eldred Boria is just out iof reach in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
A pass intended for Catonsville WR #3, Eldred Boria is just out iof reach in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's WR #4, Justin Peacock eludes the tackle of Catonsville's #1, Daniel Heffern for a huge gain in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's WR #4, Justin Peacock eludes the tackle of Catonsville's #1, Daniel Heffern for a huge gain in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's RB #21, Roscoe Young is met at the 10 yard line and tackled by Catonsville's #1, Daniel Heffern in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's RB #21, Roscoe Young is met at the 10 yard line and tackled by Catonsville's #1, Daniel Heffern in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's #9, Ricardo Cooper goes up for the pass but can't hold on in 2nd quarter play. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's #9, Ricardo Cooper goes up for the pass but can't hold on in 2nd quarter play. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's WR #4, Justin Peacock is pursued down the sideline before being forced out of bounds in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's WR #4, Justin Peacock is pursued down the sideline before being forced out of bounds in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's #5, Daniel Johnson celebrates with #2, Jared Moore after he returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown to closeout the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's #5, Daniel Johnson celebrates with #2, Jared Moore after he returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown to closeout the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's RB #8, goes up for the reception in the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's RB #8, goes up for the reception in the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's WR #9, Ricardo Cooper, crosses the goal line after reception in the 4th quarter, making the score 26-0 after PAT. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's WR #9, Ricardo Cooper, crosses the goal line after reception in the 4th quarter, making the score 26-0 after PAT. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's FB #8, Mountaha Ndiaye, scores a touch down in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's FB #8, Mountaha Ndiaye, scores a touch down in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville's RB #30, Karon Pearson for a short gain in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville's RB #30, Karon Pearson for a short gain in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville QB #2, Jacob Diluca is chased out of the pocket and out of bounds for a loss by Perry Hall's #7, Jeremy Jackson in 1st quarter action. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville QB #2, Jacob Diluca is chased out of the pocket and out of bounds for a loss by Perry Hall's #7, Jeremy Jackson in 1st quarter action. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's #5, Daniel Johnson intercepts an over-thrown pass and runs it back 90 yards for a touchdown to close out the 2nd quarter. celebrates with #2, Jared Moore after he returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown to closeout the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's #5, Daniel Johnson intercepts an over-thrown pass and runs it back 90 yards for a touchdown to close out the 2nd quarter. celebrates with #2, Jared Moore after he returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown to closeout the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville's RB #30, Karon Pearson is stoipped short on 4th down in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville's RB #30, Karon Pearson is stoipped short on 4th down in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's QB, #3 Jailen Knight, recovers a fumble after mis-que in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's QB, #3 Jailen Knight, recovers a fumble after mis-que in the 3rd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville #30, Karon Pearson is tackled after a short gain by Perry Hall's #10, Derrick Wallace in 1st quarter action. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville #30, Karon Pearson is tackled after a short gain by Perry Hall's #10, Derrick Wallace in 1st quarter action. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Opening Kickoff of the season, Catonsville's #15, James Azbill is brought down after return by Perry Hall's #11, Karon Brown and #21, Roscoe Young. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Opening Kickoff of the season, Catonsville's #15, James Azbill is brought down after return by Perry Hall's #11, Karon Brown and #21, Roscoe Young. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville's #82, Andre Griffin tackles Perry Hall RB #8, Isaiah Armstrong in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville's #82, Andre Griffin tackles Perry Hall RB #8, Isaiah Armstrong in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville WR, #3, Eldred Boria makes the reception in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville WR, #3, Eldred Boria makes the reception in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's FB #8, Isaiah Armstrong breaks through the line for a short gain before Catonsville #10, Paul Skidmore makes the tackle. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's FB #8, Isaiah Armstrong breaks through the line for a short gain before Catonsville #10, Paul Skidmore makes the tackle. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville's #3, Eldred Boria makes a reception on a long pass in the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville's #3, Eldred Boria makes a reception on a long pass in the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's #6, Mehkai Price comes down with an interception of a pass intended for Eldred Boria in 2nd quarter play. Catonsville #3, Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's #6, Mehkai Price comes down with an interception of a pass intended for Eldred Boria in 2nd quarter play. Catonsville #3, Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry's Hall's QB pass is just out of reach for RB #7, Jeremiah Turner in the 4th quarter, Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry's Hall's QB pass is just out of reach for RB #7, Jeremiah Turner in the 4th quarter, Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall QB #3, Jailen Knight completes a pass to his receiver #4, Justin Peacock in 1st quarter play. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall QB #3, Jailen Knight completes a pass to his receiver #4, Justin Peacock in 1st quarter play. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Perry Hall's #4, Justin Peacock is tackled by Catonsville #21, Christian Chaney in the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Perry Hall's #4, Justin Peacock is tackled by Catonsville #21, Christian Chaney in the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
Catonsville RB #25, Coryve Yellowdy prepares to stiff-arn Perry Hall's DE #19, Gavin Bedford for a short gain in the 4th Quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
Catonsville RB #25, Coryve Yellowdy prepares to stiff-arn Perry Hall's DE #19, Gavin Bedford for a short gain in the 4th Quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall Football
1st quarter action. Perry Hall's FB #8, Isaiah Armstrong spins out of a tackle to score the 1st touchdown of the game. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021
1st quarter action. Perry Hall's FB #8, Isaiah Armstrong spins out of a tackle to score the 1st touchdown of the game. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement