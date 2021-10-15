xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Catonsville vs Perry Hall football | PHOTOS

Catonsville's Carlito Jones tries to get back to the line of scrimmage as Perry Hall defender Dallas Conway makes a tackle in the backfield during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville vs Perry Hall football | PHOTOS

By
Oct 14, 2021
Catonsville and Perry Hall during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville running back Carlito Jones pushes foward for positive yards as Perry Hall defends try to slow him down during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville running back Carlito Jones tries to keep his balance on a second quarter touchdown run as Perry Hall's Ja'Kai Jones goes low on a tackle attempt during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville quarterback Sean Ryan drops back to pass during a football game against Perry Hall at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville ball carrier Karon Pearson tries to push away a tackle attempt by Perry Hall's Dallas Conway during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville running back Anthony Fliggins starts upfield after taking a pitch during a football game against Perry Hall at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville's Ja'von Cole-White, center, is tackled for a loss in the backfield by Perry Hall's Nate Adima, left, and Gavin Bedford during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Perry Hall receiver Corey Jones is tackled by Catonsville's Jayvon Brown after making a catch and run for a first down during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Perry Hall ball carrier Isaiah Armstong is able to elude Catonsville defenders on a second quarter touchdown run during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville's Cameron Khattak is unable to handle a pass with Perry Hall's Dawson Ethington defending behind him during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville's Carlito Jones tries to get back to the line of scrimmage as Perry Hall defender Dallas Conway makes a tackle in the backfield during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville's Reggie Byrd (10) celebrates recovering a fumble by Perry Hall during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville vs Perry Hall football
Catonsville quarterback Sean Ryan tries to scramble away from defensive pressure by Perry Hall's Gavin Bedford and Jaylan Johnson, right, during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
