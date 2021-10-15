(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Catonsville vs Perry Hall football | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Oct 14, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville and Perry Hall during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville running back Carlito Jones pushes foward for positive yards as Perry Hall defends try to slow him down during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville running back Carlito Jones tries to keep his balance on a second quarter touchdown run as Perry Hall's Ja'Kai Jones goes low on a tackle attempt during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville quarterback Sean Ryan drops back to pass during a football game against Perry Hall at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville ball carrier Karon Pearson tries to push away a tackle attempt by Perry Hall's Dallas Conway during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville running back Anthony Fliggins starts upfield after taking a pitch during a football game against Perry Hall at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville's Ja'von Cole-White, center, is tackled for a loss in the backfield by Perry Hall's Nate Adima, left, and Gavin Bedford during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Perry Hall receiver Corey Jones is tackled by Catonsville's Jayvon Brown after making a catch and run for a first down during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Perry Hall ball carrier Isaiah Armstong is able to elude Catonsville defenders on a second quarter touchdown run during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville's Cameron Khattak is unable to handle a pass with Perry Hall's Dawson Ethington defending behind him during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville's Carlito Jones tries to get back to the line of scrimmage as Perry Hall defender Dallas Conway makes a tackle in the backfield during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville's Reggie Byrd (10) celebrates recovering a fumble by Perry Hall during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville vs Perry Hall football Catonsville quarterback Sean Ryan tries to scramble away from defensive pressure by Perry Hall's Gavin Bedford and Jaylan Johnson, right, during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement