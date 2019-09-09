Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Catonsville vs Oakland Mills Sep 09, 2019 | 9:06 AM Catonsville girls soccer opens the season with a game against Oakland Mills in the first round of the Comet Invitational tournament Friday September 6, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Loafers Bar & Grill fire Advertisement Catonsville Maryland Mahjongg! Aug 29, 2019 Catonsville preseason Football Practice PICTURES: NeighborSpace Open Space Conservation Pickleball Division II championship meet in Central Maryland Swim League 2018-19 Games of the Year: Craig Clary Pickleball instruction 2019 Catonsville July 4th Parade