Football squads at Catonsville, Lansdowne and Western Tech ready to kick off season

Catonsville running back Carlito Jones tries to keep his balance on a second quarter touchdown run as Perry Hall's Ja'Kai Jones goes low on a tackle attempt during a loss to the Gators last season. Jones was the Comets leading rusher as a freshman last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The 2022 football season begins on Friday, Sept. 2 for Catonsville, Lansdowne and Western Tech and expectations are higher after a 2021 season when the Comets were the only area team to finish the regular season with a record over .500.

That season ended with a first-round loss to Kenwood in the regional playoffs.

Western Tech and Lansdowne both had three victories, but the two neighborhood rivals hooked up in a classic double-overtime game last October with the Wolverines winning 36-28. The two teams meet again this season on Sept. 29.

Take a look at who will be in the spotlight at the local schools on the gridiron this season.

Catonsville

Coach: Jaren Maybin, fifth year

Last year’s record: 5-5

Players to watch: sophomore Carlito Jones (RB), first team All-County, first team All-Division, leading rusher (six yards per carry, 600 yards, six touchdowns); senior Karon Pearson (MLB, RB), second team All-County, first team All-Division, tied for second leading tackler and second leading rusher; senior Hikeem Ferguson (DE, DT) tied for second leading tackler; senior Javon Cole-White (QB, S), two interceptions on defense; sophomore Gunnar Gemmell (QB); senior Dan Heffern (RB, DB), senior Chris Heffern (RB, WR, DB); junior Michael Owens (WR, DL); junior William Roberson (WR, DB); senior Ethan Taylor (WR, DL); senior Gabe Wallman (LT); senior Zayd Favors (LG); junior Allen Kohel (C); senior Evan Judd (RG); senior Shawn Traynham (RT); junior Zion Adams (DE); senior Mason Ritter (LB); senior Jaylen Manley (DB, WR); junior Max Muemfer (P, K).

Outlook: We have a decent outlook as to what we are expecting from these guys. We have a good group of seniors that have been with us for the last four years. They know what we are going to say, they know what we are expecting from them, so hopefully they can bring the underclassmen up to speed as far as what we expected from them and hopefully we will be a team on the rise. We are young and we’ve got a lot of athleticism in our freshmen and sophomore classes so we might have some surprises in our younger guys.

First game: Friday, Sept. 2 at home vs. Randallstown, 6:30 p.m.

Catonsville's Daniel Heffern scores a touchdown in the Comets loss to Parkville last season. The defeat was the first after three straight victories to start the season for the Comets. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lansdowne

Coach: Rick Armijo, second year

Last year’s record: 3-6

Players to watch: seniors Mike Mullin (DT), and Karon Jett (RB); sophomore Sean Lippman (QB)

Outlook: Lansdowne will look to a young squad to improve on a three-win 2021 season. Depth and lack of varsity experience will be the biggest obstacles this season. Staying healthy will also be a major factor. We could do as well as 6-3, however, going 2-7 could happen just the same. We look to compete every week, regardless.

First game: Friday, Sept. 2 at home vs. Perry Hall, 6:15 p.m.

Western Tech's Chris Dancy runs the ball during the second quarter of the Wolverines' 36-28 double-overtime victory over Lansdowne last season. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Western Tech

Coach: Shawn Waller

Last year’s record: 3-6

Players to watch: senior Chris Dancy (QB, FS), explosive athletic with good arm; senior Davion Sneed (WR/CB), speedster with good hands and a fearless player; senior Jaelyn Culver (DL/OL), great size and length, probably our most dominate defensive player; senior Tyreak Henry (DL/OL), super strong with great feel for the game; senior Prince Akum (CB/WR) great leadership skills and mentally tough, our vocal and inspirational leader for sure.

Outlook: Waller takes over as new head coach after two years as offensive coordinator.

First game: Friday, Sept. 2 at Chesapeake, 6 p.m.