Catonsville-Arbutus Times 2022 high school boys soccer preview: Area squads shoot for higher goals

Catonsville's Noah Gregory, left, battles in the corner to keep the ball in play with Dulaney's Joe Pichney during a Comet win last season. The boys soccer team's 2021 season ended with a loss in the state quarterfinals. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Last season was a year to remember for the Catonsville and Lansdowne boys soccer teams as both teams captured championships.

The Comets won their first eight games and went on the win the school’s first regional title since 2000. They defeated Perry Hall, 3-0, in the Class 4A North Region I final, avenging a loss during the regular season.

The Comets’ season ended with a 2-1 loss to Northwest in the state quarterfinals. Lansdowne won a divisional title, but lost in the regional playoffs to Dundalk in overtime.

Here’s a look at who will be on the pitch for Catonsville, Lansdowne and Western Tech this season.

Catonsville's Bryan Barrientos (11) celebrates the Comets first score with teammates against Dulaney last season. Barrientos led the Comets with 14 goals last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville

Coach: Brendan Kenned, sixth season

Last season: 12-5-1, 4A North regional champions, lost in state quarterfinals

Players to watch: Seniors Noah Gregory (CM, captain, second team All-State, first team All-County, first team All-Division, 5 goals, 8 assists); Bryan Barrientos, (ST/W, first team All-County, first team All-Division, 14 goals, 6 assists); Mason Lober (CB); juniors Musa Kholti Yamani (CM), Emmanuel Amoako, (ST/W) and Austin Haywood (FB).

Coach’s outlook: We are very excited to begin a fun and competitive fall season. We have a strong core of returning players, as well as some talented and determined newcomers. We hope to compete to repeat to win our region and go far in the state tournament. We also aim to perform consistently and competitively on and off the field.

Lansdowne and Owings Mills players wait for a corner kick during a matchup won by the Vikings last season. (Craig Clary )

Lansdowne

Coach: Raul Gordon, second year

Last season: 8-5, division champions, lost in regional finals

Players to watch: Seniors Gio Hernandez, Jason Caballero, Va Sa, Carlos Mata, Walter Ponce; juniors Nico Camacho, Kevin Escobar; and sophomore Kervin Blanco Flores.

Coach’s outlook: It is going to be hard to replace 11 seniors, but we believe we have a solid core of returners and a good crop of new players that should help to balance out the team. We believe we will contend for the division title and regional title. We are hoping to get past the region this year and make a run at states.

Western Tech

Coach: Travis Saulsbury, 10th season

Last season: 4-8-1

Players to watch: Seniors Udoka Chimah, Emmanuel Opoko; sophomores Wyatt Lemmerman and Troy Park.

Outlook: I like our team, we’re a young team that returns seven starters and most of the goal production from last year. This is the deepest team that I’ve had in 10 years of coaching, however, the challenge of being young and not a community-based school is getting these guys to grow and learn quickly how to play with each other. I am optimistic because they all have a desire to play coupled with a good work ethic to improve. I’m also enthusiastic because we got another great group of freshmen who have shown that they can play at the varsity level.

First game: Sept. 6, at Kenwood, 5:30 p.m.