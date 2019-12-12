Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Wreaths Across America Delivery Dec 12, 2019 | 2:49 PM The wreaths for this weekend’s Wreath Across America Event are being delivered to Baltimore National Cemetery. Next Gallery PHOTOS Catonsville vs Western Tech Wrestling Advertisement Catonsville Catonsville Catonsville vs Hammond Boys Basketball Catonsville vs Hammond Boys Basketball Monday December 9, 2019 at Catonsville High School. The 26th Annual Catonsville Christmas Tree Lighting Western Tech vs Smithsburg volleyball semifinal 1,000th tree Mount St. Joseph vs McDonogh Football Puppy Parade at UMBC Catonsville vs Perry Hall Field Hockey Catonsville vs Dulaney - Boys Soccer Advertisement