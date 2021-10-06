(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Catonsville Farmers Market | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Oct 06, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Pictures at the Catonsville Farmers Market, located Wednesdays at The Christian Temple, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista) Catonsville Farmers Market Charlestown resident Lois Schmidt makes her selection of decorative gourds while shopping a vendor's table at the Catonsville Farmers Market, located Wednesdays at The Christian Temple, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Farmers Market A vendor's selection of carnvial squash at the Catonsville Farmers Market, located Wednesdays at The Christian Temple, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Farmers Market Customers shop for produce from Glenville Hollow Farms' vendor table at the Catonsville Farmers Market, located Wednesdays at The Christian Temple, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Farmers Market Decorative Indian corn, displayed at a vendor's table at the Catonsville Farmers Market, located Wednesdays at The Christian Temple, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Farmers Market Mark Vidor of Rodgers Forge plays tunes on his accordion for visitors at the Catonsville Farmers Market, located Wednesdays at The Christian Temple, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Farmers Market Paradise resident Mary Roney makes a cider selection from Blades Orchard of Caroline County, at the Catonsville Farmers Market, located Wednesdays at The Christian Temple, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Farmers Market Cindy Yingling of Glenville Hollow Farms restocks a selection of produce at the Catonsville Farmers Market, located Wednesdays at The Christian Temple, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement