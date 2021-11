Longtime Catonsville resident, Lucy Harness and her husband, Ken have their produce weighed by Anne Waters from Beechwood Orchards at the Sunday Farmer's Market on Mellor Avenue in Catonsville. Sponsored by the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce, Farmer's Market offers produce, baked goods, beverages, entertainment and vendor's services. It continues through December 19th. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)