John Wheatland, left from Columbia, Chet Coates, Silver Spring, and Melinda Krummerich, Elkridge vist prior to the race. Chet will walk - he has 57 marathons under his belt, John not participating today, has 40 marathons and 13 JFK's, while Melinda has run 1 marathon and 13 half- marathons. 38th annual Arbutus Firecracker 10k returns after one-year hiatus, July 3, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)