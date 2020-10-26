Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Early Voting Begins at Arbutus Recreation Center Oct 26, 2020 at 9:45 AM A Long line to vote wrapped around the Arbutus Recreation Center in Halethorpe as Early Voting began Monday, October 26, 2020. Next Gallery PHOTOS COVID-19 Time Capsule and Memorial Dedication Advertisement Catonsville Catonsville Food Drive at Westowne Elementary School At Westowne Elementary School, public school high school students from the county’s Summer Youth Employment Program were hired by the county to hand out food at food distribution sites. Sep 19, 2020 "Operation Let Freedom Ride!" Jeep parade Black Lives Matter protest in Catonsville | Photos BLM Hillcrest Elementary Narcissus Salon and Spa Reopening Catonsville High gold award winners Sunday Catonsville Farmers Market Social Distancing ... Grandparents Visit | PHOTOS Advertisement