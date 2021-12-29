2021 Catonsville / Arbutus Times Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Eight-year-old Mila Bauhaus of Catonsville soars off the end of a springboard at Five Oaks Swim Club in Catonsville on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Dec 29, 2021
As the year comes to a close, we take a second look at 2021 with our annual Catonsville / Arbutus Times Pictures of the Year.
2021 Catonsville / Arbutus Times Pictures of the Year
Chesapeake #86, Khalil Ganttmakes a reception on the 2 yard line to set up Cheaspeake's first TD in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne vs Chesapeake football, Friday March 26, 2021 at Lansdowne High School. Visiting Chesapeake Bayhawks beat the Vikings 14-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Catonsville's Ashton O'Dell gets airborne as he plays the ball with his head above Dulaney's Austin Dinger during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Ty'ien Blanding (left) and Destinynae' Jackson make final adjustments prior to graduation. Class of 2021 Catonsville High School graduation at SECU Arena on the campus of Towson University, 10am session, Saturday June 5, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Catonsville fans enjoy watching Friday night football. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Cora Gordon of Baltimore browses a section of books at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Eight-year-old Mila Bauhaus of Catonsville soars off the end of a springboard at Five Oaks Swim Club in Catonsville on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Graduate Mary Courtney poses for a selfie with teacher Shayna Clevenger after the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Volunteer Maria Engelbrecht of Columbia works on sorting items on a conveyor belt at the Maryland Food Bank on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Graduate Alyssa Green embraces her mother Brandi Green following the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Catonsville Comets defenseman James Azbill (15) watches goalkeeper Brian Ruppel block a Dulaney Lions shot during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Catonsville Comets defenseman James Azbill (15) watches goalkeeper Brian Ruppel block a Dulaney Lions shot during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Catonsville DB #21, Josh Williams breaks up a pass play to Parkville RB #22, Kameron Greene. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
120 Toby Eveleth (C) wins by fall defeating Gabe Dorsey (SP) 5:43 (12-6) Catonsville vs. Sparrows Point wrestling at Western Tech High School Tuesday December 7, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Catonsville's Carlito Jones tries to get back to the line of scrimmage as Perry Hall defender Dallas Conway makes a tackle in the backfield during a football game at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Three-year-old Ezra Bennett adds books to the bottom of a stroller while on a trip with his mother Keri Bennett, to the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Graduates Neimone' Gully and Page Harper celebrate their success. Class of 2021 Catonsville High School graduation at SECU Arena on the campus of Towson University, 10am session, Saturday June 5, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
MSJ's #32, Sean Carr pulls down defensive rebound in the 3rd quarter over Pallotti #22, Jonathon Glover. Mount St. Joseph basketball hosts Pallotti on MSJ's Senior night. The Gaels won 74-44. March 3, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Towson teammates Evan Jones and Nate Hockrein, right, celebrate a goal against Catonsville during a boys lacrosse game at Towson High School on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Lansdowne's Karon Jett runs the ball against Western Tech's Elijah White during the second quarter of a High School Football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Lansdowne.(Terrance Williams for The Baltimore Sun) (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Catonsville WR #3, Eldred Boria makes this catch in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosted Hereford in season-ending football game. Hereford completes an unbeaten season, defeating Catonsville 42-6 Friday April 16, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
The Kangaroo Kids, a youth jump rope team practice at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City. Nine members have been chosen to perform in the Macys' Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Left to Right) Jenna Meek, Elliott City; Emma Breznak, Catonsville; Cassie Baldwin, Columbia; Isla Gleeson, Ellicott City; Mason Meek, UMD, Ellicott City; Foster Sariscak, Columbia; and John Moses, Sykesville. (Not pictured: Evelyn Smallidge, Quinnipiac University; and Michael Laper, San Diego State.) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Catonsville celebrates the win with their new trophy. Catonsville defeated North County in the MPSSAA Class 4A softball championship final. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)
A firefighter works to break don the side door of the house that is now fully engulfed in fire. High winds helped fan the fire that spread quickly from the back of the house to the front. Firefighters respond to a house fire on the 10 block of Upman Court in Catonsville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
mma Breznak, Catonsville, practices her jump roping. The Kangaroo Kids, a youth jump rope team practice at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City. Nine members, including Century High School student John Moses, (left) have been chosen to perform in the Macys' Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Stef Smith, Vermont, defends L.J. Owens, UMBC, in the first half. Vermont at UMBC men's basketball. February 18, 2021 (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
A pass intended for Catonsville WR #3, Eldred Boria is just out iof reach in the 4th quarter. Catonsville hosts Perry Hall in football. It was the first football game in Baltimore County in over a year. The Gators defeated the Comets 39-0 in Catonsville's home opener. Friday March 12, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Catonsville's #523, Hallie Shepard is all smiles with her Dad, Ray Shepard, after winnning the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Chris Actie, Jr. of Catonsville, skates the bowl at South Branch Skatepark in Sykesville Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Actie, 26, who skates the park regularly, said it was has been refreshing to get back to the park's cement bowl after it was closed much of the summer due to the pandemic and parking improvements. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Runners prepare for the start of the race. 38th annual Arbutus Firecracker 10k returns after one-year hiatus, July 3, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Catonsville starting pitcher, #20, Sammi Sisolak pitches in the 1st inning. She pitched a 2-hit (bunts) shutout with 14 strikeouts to defeat Dulaney, 5-0. Catonsville vs Dulaney in Class 4A North Section I Region Championship Softball game Monday June 14, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Javon Brown, Catonsville, outpaces Khyri Dorsey, Towson, as he gains yards during a punt return during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Catonsville muralist Edward Williams paints over a damaged section of the mural. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Fire crews from Howard and Baltimore counties extinguish a warehouse blaze at LKQ, a business at Hollins Ferry Logistics Center Fri., May 7, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
