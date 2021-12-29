2021 Catonsville / Arbutus Times Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

The Kangaroo Kids, a youth jump rope team practice at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City. Nine members have been chosen to perform in the Macys' Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Left to Right) Jenna Meek, Elliott City; Emma Breznak, Catonsville; Cassie Baldwin, Columbia; Isla Gleeson, Ellicott City; Mason Meek, UMD, Ellicott City; Foster Sariscak, Columbia; and John Moses, Sykesville. (Not pictured: Evelyn Smallidge, Quinnipiac University; and Michael Laper, San Diego State.) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)