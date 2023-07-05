A house fire in Catonsville claims one life

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County fire and police officials investigate a July 4, 2023 fire in the 2500 block of Old Frederick Road in Catonsville. (Jay Judge)

A fire that flared up Tuesday night in a Catonsville home has claimed one life, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a fire at 2524 Old Frederick Road at 6:14 p.m. and found the victim in the basement where the blaze began, according to Baltimore County Deputy Fire Chief Francis DiPaula Jr.

DePaula declined to say if the victim was male or female or to release his or her age. At least one other person was home when the fire broke out but was able to escape, he said.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire in the two-story wood-frame home. It is unknown if the blaze was related to holiday celebrations, DiPaula said.

About twenty fire trucks and other vehicles responded to the one-alarm fire at the single-family home.

“It was a terrible night,” DiPaula said.